Health

Physicians will contact Ontarians 80 and over for COVID-19 vaccination appointments

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 19, 2021 12:50 pm
TORONTO — Ontario residents aged 80 and older will be contacted about vaccination appointments in the coming weeks as the province expands its COVID-19 immunization efforts.

Provincial officials say primary physicians may begin contacting seniors in that age group while an online booking system and service desk for appointments are still in development.

Most appointments for those residents will begin in March but officials say some public health units may move ahead sooner once they complete vaccinations for highest-priority individuals, which include long-term care residents.

The province was to receive close to 157,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine this week and says it expects its weekly supply from the company to range between 173,000 and 186,000 doses through the end of March.

Officials say doses of the Moderna vaccine for next week will be lower than expected, at 47,400, but supply is expected to increase in March.

The supply increase will coincide with an expected expansion of Ontario’s vaccine rollout to target the 80 and older group, seniors in congregate care and all Indigenous adults.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
