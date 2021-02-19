Menu

Politics
February 19 2021 3:22pm
01:43

Coronavirus: Premier Ford defends Ontario reopening amid concerns from federal health officials

Ontario Premier Doug Ford defended on Friday his decision to start gradually reopening the province amid raised concerns by federal health officials over coronavirus variants’ spread. Ford said his decisions are based on the advice of the province’s health officials. Health Minister Christine Elliot said the province has a lot of safeguards in place to prevent exponential growth of cases from happening.

