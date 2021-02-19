12 new coronavirus cases, 12 recoveries in London and Middlesex Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Twelve people have tested positive for the coronavirus in London and Middlesex while another 12 cases have resolved, health officials said Friday.

The region’s pandemic case tally stands at 6,068, of which 5,754 have resolved and 181 people have died. The most recent death was reported on Saturday.

At least 133 cases are considered active by the health unit.

A total of 360 cases have been reported since Feb. 1 along with six deaths.

The region is currently in the red-control tier of the province’s colour-coded framework. Full details can be found on the province’s website or by viewing the full regulation itself.

It’s expected the region will remain in red for at least two weeks before any potential change is made.

The province’s science advisory group reported last week that while cases have been decreasing, more contagious COVID-19 variants are spreading and currently account for five to 10 per cent of all cases.

That will likely cause cases to increase again by late February, the advisory group said, adding that strong public health measures like a stay-home order and vaccination of vulnerable groups are important.

At least six variant cases have been confirmed in London, with four involving the B.1.1.7 variant, first detected in the U.K. Genome sequencing is underway on the remaining two cases to determine which variant they involve.

The region’s seven-day case average stood at 13.57 Thursday, down from 15.28 on Wednesday. The 14-day average is 19.64.

At least 5,281 cases have been confirmed in the city of London since the pandemic began, while 245 have been in Middlesex Centre.

Elsewhere, 201 have been in Strathroy-Caradoc, 96 in Thames Centre, 52 in Lucan Biddulph, 37 in Southwest Middlesex, 32 in North Middlesex, 14 in Adelaide Metcalfe and two in Newbury.

At least 108 cases have pending location information.

Hospitalizations

The number of COVID-19 patients in the care of London Health Sciences Centre stood at 16 as of Thursday, a decrease of three from the day before.

The number of those patients in critical or intensive care also declined, down one to six.

Active LHSC staff cases remained unchanged with fewer than five reported.

No COVID-19 patients were reported to be in the care of St. Joseph’s Hospital as of late Tuesday, the most recent update from St. Joseph’s Health Care London (SJHCL).

The organization said it would issue an update if and when those numbers changed.

The only active cases within SJHCL involved three staff members whose infections were outbreak-related. One outbreak each remains active at Mount Hope and at Parkwood’s mental health care building.

The health unit says at least 354 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 during the pandemic, with 66 needing intensive care.

Institutional outbreaks

No new outbreaks have been declared and none have been resolved.

Six remain active, with five at seniors’ facilities and one at Parkwood Institute’s Mental Health Care Building.

Active outbreaks (as of Feb. 18) at seniors' facilities, as declared on: Feb. 13 at Dearness Home (3 East)

Feb. 12 at Parkwood Institute Mental Health Care Building (G4)

Feb. 11 at Mount Hope Centre for Long-Term Care (MV2)

Feb. 3 at Westmount Gardens (Lily, Daisy, Yellow Rose units)

Jan. 2 at Chelsey Park (long-term care – facility-wide)

Dec. 23 at Middlesex Terrace (facility-wide)

There have been at least 100 institutional outbreaks since the pandemic began, with at least 73 at local seniors’ facilities.

Elsewhere, an outbreak has been declared at St Anne’s Catholic School. Outbreaks also remain active at Caradoc North Public School and Clara Brenton Public School.

At Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre, meantime, an outbreak declared a month ago remains relatively steady, with only one active inmate case, down from a peak of 19 three weeks ago.

In total, 24 inmate cases have been reported at the jail along with 21 staff cases.

It’s unclear how many staff cases remain active.

Schools

At least seven school outbreaks remain active in London and Middlesex. A full list can be found on the health unit’s website.

The health unit says at least 205 school and child-care centre cases have been reported during the pandemic.

In child-care centres, one outbreak has been declared at Pinetree Montessori school, where two cases are active. The outbreak was declared Feb. 16.

One case also remains active at East Carling YMCA Child Care and School Age Program.

Vaccinations and Testing

The region’s second vaccination clinic opened its doors Thursday at the Caradoc Community Centre in Mount Brydges.

A day earlier, health officials unveiled that the region’s third and fourth vaccination clinics will be located at North London Optimist Community Centre at 1345 Cheapside St., and at ice pad A of the Earl Nichols Recreation Centre at 799 Homeview Rd.

Work is underway to convert the two facilities into vaccination clinics. The two clinics aren’t expected to officially open to the public for several weeks.

So far more than 29,000 doses have been administered in London and Middlesex since vaccinations began in late December.

Earlier this week, the health unit announced that the local vaccination campaign was being expanded to include more Phase 1 priority groups.

As a result of more shipments of vaccine and revised provincial guidelines, those eligible now include some 15,000 local “Highest Priority” and “Very High Priority” health-care workers as defined in the province’s vaccine prioritization guidelines.

Second doses for long-term care and high-risk retirement home residents were slated to wrap up this week. Initial doses at low-risk retirement homes are expected next week.

Health officials on Tuesday said they would be working with seniors’ facilities to schedule vaccination appointments for staff and essential caregivers who haven’t gotten a first dose of vaccine.

Further details are also expected about when vaccinations may be opened up to members of the general public over the age of 80 after the province moved the group from Phase 2 to Phase 1.

The city’s two main COVID-19 assessment centres remain open and operating by appointment.

The region’s test positivity rate stood at 1.2 per cent as of the week of Feb. 7, down from 1.7 the week before, figures released Thursday show.

At least 10,191 people were tested during the week of Feb. 7, nearly unchanged from a week earlier.

Ontario

Ontario reported 1,150 new cases on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 290,771.

The death toll in the province has risen to 6,820 as 47 more deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 273,401 Ontarians were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, which is 94 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 1,255 from the previous day.

Elgin and Oxford

Southwestern Public Health reported one new COVID-19 case along with 12 recoveries on Friday.

The region’s pandemic case tally stands at 2,453, of which 2,338 have resolved.

At least 65 people have died during the pandemic. The death reported Thursday involved a woman in her 80s from Oxford County, officials said.

The health unit says 50 cases remain active in the region. At least 22 cases are active in Woodstock, while 10 are active in St. Thomas. Eight other municipalities have five or fewer active cases.

The region returned to the red-control tier of the province’s colour-coded restrictions framework on Tuesday.

Three outbreaks are active at local long-term care and retirement homes, declared on:

Feb. 17 at Aylmer Retirement Residence (one resident case)

Feb. 11 at Valleyview Nursing Home in St. Thomas (one staff case)

Jan. 21 at Caressant Care Retirement Home in Woodstock (54 resident, 23 staff cases, two deaths)

No new school cases were reported in Elgin or Oxford counties by the Thames Valley District School Board or the London District Catholic School Board.

At least four cases remain active at Annandale Public School, while one case each is active at Elgin Court Public School in St. Thomas and Royal Roads Public School in Ingersoll.

The health unit says a total of 480 cases have been reported in Woodstock during the pandemic, while 425 have been in St. Thomas, 361 in Aylmer and 355 in Tillsonburg.

Elsewhere, 201 cases have been in Norwich, 161 in Bayham, 115 in Ingersoll, 103 in East Zorra-Tavistock, 54 in Zorra, 49 in Blandford-Blenheim, 46 in South-West Oxford, 44 in Central Elgin, 25 in Southwold, 23 in Dutton/Dunwich, 21 in West Elgin and eight in Malahide.

The region’s test positivity rate stood at 0.8 per cent the week of Feb. 7, down from 1.6 the week before, figures released Thursday show.

At least 4,513 people were tested the week of Feb. 7, down slightly from 4,857 a week earlier.

Huron and Perth

Huron Perth Public Health reported zero new cases and eight recoveries on Friday.

As of Thursday, the region’s pandemic case tally stood at 1,304, of which 1,235 people have recovered, and 49 have died.

At least 20 cases are listed as active in the region, with nine in Stratford. Six municipalities have between one and four active cases.

One person was listed as being in hospital Thursday.

Four outbreaks remain active at local seniors’ facilities, while one outbreak remains active at St. Marys hospital and one at a child care centre in South Huron.

The region’s active seniors’ facility outbreaks were declared on:

Feb. 3 at Hillside Manor in Perth East (one resident, one staff case)

Jan. 31 at Seaforth Manor Retirement Home in Huron East (12 resident cases)

Jan. 17 at Seaforth Manor Nursing Home in Huron East (44 resident, 25 staff cases, five deaths)

Jan. 7 at Caressant Care Retirement Home in North Perth (30 resident, 12 staff cases, at least one death)

The outbreak at St. Marys Memorial Hospital is tied to three patient and five staff cases, while the child-care centre outbreak at Relouw Early Childhood Learning Centre in South Huron involves one student case, both unchanged from the day before.

Meantime, no new school cases were reported in the region.

One remains active in Huron-Perth, located at Sacred Heart Catholic Elementary School in Wingham, according to the Huron-Perth Catholic District School Board.

A previous active case at Listowel District Secondary School has resolved, the Avon-Maitland District School Board said.

According to the health unit, at least 532 cases have been reported in Perth County during the pandemic, including 340 in North Perth 133 in Perth East, 31 in Perth South and 28 in West Perth.

0:49 Federal government extending COVID-19 emergency benefits, Trudeau announces Federal government extending COVID-19 emergency benefits, Trudeau announces

Elsewhere, 434 cases have been reported in Huron County, including 97 in Huron East and South Huron, 50 in Central Huron, 45 in Morris Turnberry, 39 in North Huron, 34 in Howick, 33 in Bluewater, 21 in ACW and 18 in Goderich.

At least 307 cases have been reported in Stratford and 31 in St. Marys.

Officials reported Thursday that the local test positivity rate stood at 0.9 per cent as of the week of Feb. 7, down from 1.6 the week before.

Sarnia and Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported 12 new COVID-19 cases along with five recoveries on Friday.

Twelve new cases were reported Thursday by Lambton Public Health along with seven recoveries.

The county’s pandemic case total stands at 1,993, of which 1,852 people have recovered and 46 have died. The most recent death was reported Wednesday.

At least 95 cases remain active as of Friday. At least two people are in hospital at Bluewater Health, the organization reported.

The region returned to the orange-restrict tier of the province’s colour-coded restrictions framework on Tuesday.

Health officials reported Thursday that the region’s test positivity rate rose to 2.3 per cent as of the week of Feb. 7, up from 1.0 per cent the week before.

The increase came as testing rates fell in the county. At least 3,464 tests were recorded the week of Feb. 7 compared to 3,662 the week before.

Six outbreaks remain active, including four at seniors’ facilities, one at Sarnia’s jail, and one at an unnamed workplace.

The seniors’ facility outbreaks that remain active were declared on:

Feb. 12 at Landmark Village in Sarnia (one staff case)

Feb. 12 at Trillium Villa in Sarnia (one staff case)

Feb. 10 at Country Manor Estates in Lambton Shores (one resident, one staff case)

Jan. 8 at Twin Lakes Terrace (LTC) in Sarnia (18 resident, six staff cases, one death)

At Sarnia’s jail, at least 41 cases involving inmates and four involving staff have been reported since Feb. 7.

The unnamed workplace outbreak, also declared Feb. 7, has been linked to four cases.

One new school case has been reported in the region. The case is located at Great Lakes Secondary School in Sarnia, which had already seen one active case. Both cases involve students.

Elsewhere, four cases remain active at North Lambton Secondary School in Forest.

— With files from 980 CFPL’s Matthew Trevithick and The Canadian Press