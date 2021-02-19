COVID-19 emergency benefits including CRB, sickness benefit, to be extended: Trudeau

Send this page to someone via email

The federal government is extending many of its emergency COVID-19 benefits as the pandemic rages on, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday.

Read more: Canadians applying for coronavirus benefits now required to disclose travel

Sickness benefits, caregiving benefits and the Canada Recovery Benefit (CRB) are all getting top ups when it comes to duration during which each can be claimed — meaning Canadians will be able to access financial help for an even longer stretch of time.

“To begin with, we are extending the Canada Recovery Benefit and the Canada Recovery Caregiving Benefit by 12 weeks. That makes the new maximum that you can claim 38 weeks in total,” Trudeau said.

He added that the government is also increasing the EI availability to 50 weeks in total, meaning an additional 24 weeks can be claimed. Trudeau also said the $500-per-week Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit is getting a boost, from covering two weeks of missed work to a new total of four weeks.

“No one should be going to work sick right now. It’s that simple,” Trudeau said.

The prime minister’s announcement comes on the heels of grim warnings from federal public health officials that Canada’s recent decline in COVID-19 cases is under threat from new variants.

Modelling released Friday morning shows a steep spike in cases should restrictions be relaxed too soon.

“With the emergence and spread of new variants of concern… unless we maintain and abide by stringent public health measures, we may not be able to avert a rapid resurgence of the epidemic in Canada,” said Theresa Tam, Canada’s top doctor, said at a virtual press conference.

Canada has so far logged 700 cases with “Variants Of Concern” (VOC), predominately the B.1.1.7 variant, first identified in the U.S.. All 10 provinces have reported cases, and five of those have evidence of community spread.

The decision to expand the benefits comes hours after labour groups warned the government of a looming benefits cliff late next month when Canadians receiving EI or the recovery benefits would start maxing out their eligibility with job prospects bleak or non-existent.

The Canadian Labour Congress and other groups asked the Liberals to extend eligibility for benefits at least until the end of the year, which is how long they believe it might take before the workers in hardest-hit industries get back on the job.

Canada’s vaccine rollout is expected to ramp up later this year, with the Trudeau government standing firm on its promise that there will be enough vaccines for all Canadians who want one by September.

However, that rollout has been off to a slow start when compared to countries such as the U.K. and the U.S., and hampered by reductions in deliveries amid overwhelming global demand.

Recent polling by Global News and Ipsos shows that the slow vaccine rollout is hurting Trudeau and his chance of winning a majority government should an election be triggered this spring.

— With files from Global News reporter Rachael D’Amore and The Canadian Press. More to come.