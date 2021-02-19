Peterborough teen found with loaded handgun during domestic incident: police

A Peterborough teenager is facing weapons-related charges after a domestic incident Wednesday morning.
According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 8:30 a.m. officers responded to a report that a teenage boy had broken into a gun locker in a home in the area of Ashburnham Drive and Maria Street in the city’s east end.
Police say officers arrested a 17-year-old boy at the scene without incident. He was allegedly in possession of a loaded handgun.
“For safety reasons, officers seized several other guns from the home,” police said.
The youth was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm and mischief under $5,000.
He was released on an undertaking and will appear in court on March 15.
Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the name of the accused cannot be released.
Comments