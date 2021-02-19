Menu

Canada

Shaping Saskatchewan: Tourism Saskatoon CEO Stephanie Clovechok

By Chris Carr Global News
Click to play video 'Shaping Saskatchewan: Tourism Saskatoon CEO Stephanie Clovechok' Shaping Saskatchewan: Tourism Saskatoon CEO Stephanie Clovechok
WATCH: Tourism Saskatoon CEO Stephanie Clovechok is looking for the travel and hospitality industries to come out of the pandemic stronger than ever.

These are very challenging times for the travel and hospitality industries, but the CEO of Tourism Saskatoon is staying positive.

Stephanie Clovechok is looking forward to coming out of the pandemic stronger than ever.

“As we look around our community right now, I encourage everyone to hold fast,” Clovechok said.

“And to know that we doing everything that we can to become stronger, a more unified community, and so when the pandemic presents some ease, I don’t know if it’s ever going to be ‘over,’ that we have strength and resilience like we’ve never known before.”

This week on Shaping Saskatchewan, Chris Carr catches up with the new CEO of Tourism Saskatoon, leading the charge through the pandemic.

Shaping Saskatchewan airs Friday on Global News at 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. in Regina and Saskatoon.

