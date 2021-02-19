Shaping Saskatchewan: Tourism Saskatoon CEO Stephanie Clovechok

Send this page to someone via email

These are very challenging times for the travel and hospitality industries, but the CEO of Tourism Saskatoon is staying positive.

Stephanie Clovechok is looking forward to coming out of the pandemic stronger than ever.

“As we look around our community right now, I encourage everyone to hold fast,” Clovechok said.

“And to know that we doing everything that we can to become stronger, a more unified community, and so when the pandemic presents some ease, I don’t know if it’s ever going to be ‘over,’ that we have strength and resilience like we’ve never known before.”

