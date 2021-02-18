Guelph reports 16 new COVID-19 cases, active cases fall to 97

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s public health unit reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing its total case count to 2,581.

The number of active cases fell by two from the previous day to 97 including seven people being treated in the hospital for the novel coronavirus.

Another 18 people have recovered bringing Guelph’s resolved cases to 2,449.

Guelph’s death toll of 35 remained unchanged after a death related to COVID-19 was reported the previous day. So far this year, 21 deaths have been attributed to the novel coronavirus, including 13 just this month.

Along with the deaths in February, Guelph has reported 223 new cases of COVID-19 while 387 people recovered.

Wellington County

Wellington County’s COVID-19 death toll has reached 30 after three more fatal cases were reported on Thursday.

So far this year, 24 people have died in the county in connection with the novel coronavirus.

Wellington County also reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing its case count to 943.

Active cases fell by three from the previous day to 20 but no one is in the hospital being treated for an active case of the disease.

Two more people have recovered from the disease as resolved cases reached 893 during the pandemic.

COVID-19 outbreaks

No new COVID-19 outbreaks were reported on Thursday among Guelph and Wellington County’s long-term care and retirement homes.

A deadly outbreak at Caressant Care’s long-term care home in Wellington North continues where there have been 160 confirmed cases, including 16 fatal cases, since Dec. 26.

No new fatalities were reported at the Village of Riverside Glen after there were four deaths reported the previous day.

The area is currently dealing with 12 active outbreaks.

COVID-19 vaccines

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health has administered 11,319 vaccines since its rollout began on Jan. 6.

That’s 552 more vaccinations than what was reported the previous day.

The number of fully vaccinated individuals who have received two doses has grown by 521 from the previous day to 4,356.

A new portal on public health’s website shows 67 per cent of the area’s long-term care and retirement home residents have been fully vaccinated, while 29 per cent of the staff have received two doses of the vaccine.

