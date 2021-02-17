Richmond RCMP search for man missing since Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

Richmond RCMP are searching for a man who has not been seen since Sunday.

Daryl Warcup failed to arrive at a planned meeting on the evening of Feb. 14. Family and friends have not heard from him since and they are concerned for his well-being.

He was last seen in the vicinity of the Cambie Plaza, in the 11700-block of Cambie Road around 9 a.m. Sunday.

RCMP say he may also have been in the 4600-block of Vanguard Road at approximately 12:15 p.m., but this has not yet been confirmed.

Police are asking everyone who may have been in these areas to check if they have dashcam video that could help determine his whereabouts.

RCMP describe Warcup as a 34-year-old Caucasian man, five-foot-nine and 190 pounds with short brown hair and green eyes.

He was believed to have been wearing a black hoodie-style jacket, Converse sneakers and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.