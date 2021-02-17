Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Alberta’s COVID-19 situation Wednesday afternoon

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted February 17, 2021 2:39 pm
Click to play video 'Alberta Health COVID-19 update for Feb. 16, 2021' Alberta Health COVID-19 update for Feb. 16, 2021
Alberta chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, provides an update on COVID-19 in the province, saying positive numbers have increased slightly but it's too soon to tell if it's an isolated incident due to testing or a trend. She said over the long weekend, there were average of 12 new variant cases a day.

The province’s top doctor is expected to give Albertans an update on the status of COVID-19 in the province on Wednesday afternoon.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is set to give her update at 4 p.m., which will be live streamed in this article.

Alberta’s daily infections have been trending down for several weeks now, however strict public health measures remain in place.

Read more: 9,000 more Alberta health-care workers to be vaccinated as 263 new COVID-19 cases identified

After a prolonged period of delays in receiving vaccine doses, the province announced Tuesday that it would start rebooking appointments for those eligible to be immunized as part of Phase 1A of the rollout.

A total of 9,000 health-care workers can expect to be notified they can get their shots in the coming days, the province said Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Feb. 15, 149,138 doses of vaccine had been administered, and more than 54,000 Albertans had received their two doses.

Read more: South zone COVID-19 numbers trending differently than the rest of Alberta

Alberta’s positivity rate sat at about five per cent on Tuesday, with 263 new cases confirmed out of 5,200 tests.

The province has yet to release details about its next phase of vaccination, citing slow federal procurement. Meanwhile, groups across the province are advocating for those like first responders, meat plant workers and people dealing with homelessness, and those who help them, to be prioritized.

Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaAlberta CoronavirusCoronavirus Albertadr deena hinshawCOVID-19 AlbertaCoronavirus Alberta casesCOVID-19 Alberta vaccinesAlberta Coronavirus VaccinesCOVID-19 Alberrta cases
Flyers
More weekly flyers