Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Alberta’s COVID-19 situation Wednesday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

The province’s top doctor is expected to give Albertans an update on the status of COVID-19 in the province on Wednesday afternoon.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is set to give her update at 4 p.m., which will be live streamed in this article.

Alberta’s daily infections have been trending down for several weeks now, however strict public health measures remain in place.

After a prolonged period of delays in receiving vaccine doses, the province announced Tuesday that it would start rebooking appointments for those eligible to be immunized as part of Phase 1A of the rollout.

A total of 9,000 health-care workers can expect to be notified they can get their shots in the coming days, the province said Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Feb. 15, 149,138 doses of vaccine had been administered, and more than 54,000 Albertans had received their two doses.

Alberta’s positivity rate sat at about five per cent on Tuesday, with 263 new cases confirmed out of 5,200 tests.

The province has yet to release details about its next phase of vaccination, citing slow federal procurement. Meanwhile, groups across the province are advocating for those like first responders, meat plant workers and people dealing with homelessness, and those who help them, to be prioritized.