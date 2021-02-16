Dr. Deena Hinshaw to provide COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health will provide an update on COVID-19 on Tuesday afternoon.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. Her address will be streamed live in this story post.

Tuesday’s update comes after 251 new cases of the coronavirus were identified on Monday, as well as two additional COVID-19 deaths.

As of Monday, there were 356 people in hospital with COVID-19 in Alberta, 58 of whom were being treated in the ICU.

There were 5,222 active cases of COVID-19 provincewide Monday afternoon.

As of Feb. 14, 146,603 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in Alberta.

To date, 122,071 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19.