Dr. Deena Hinshaw to provide COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health is scheduled to provide an update on COVID-19 on Tuesday afternoon.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw will update Albertans on the current situation at 3:30 p.m. The news conference will be streamed live in this story post.

Tuesday’s update comes after 362 new cases of COVID-19 were identified in Alberta on Monday, along with 25 additional deaths from the disease.

On Monday, Alberta’s health minister revealed Alberta has identified its first case of a COVID-19 variant that was not linked to international travel.

Tyler Shandro said the variant, first seen in the United Kingdom, has the potential to spread faster than the original novel coronavirus and could quickly overwhelm hospitals if not checked.

“There’s no question that this kind of exponential growth would push our health-care system to the brink,” Shandro said Monday. Tweet This

“It would significantly impact the health care and the services available to all Albertans.”

As of Monday, Alberta had identified 20 known cases of the U.K. variant and five of another strain first reported in South Africa.

There were 637 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19 on Monday, 113 of whom were being treated in intensive care.

With a file from The Canadian Press.