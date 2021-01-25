New social media campaign targets COVID-19 misinformation with science

Send this page to someone via email

A group of Canadian scientists and health experts is starting a campaign to debunk misinformation about COVID-19.

The scientists involved are using the hashtag #ScienceUpFirst to provide information about the ongoing pandemic using science-based evidence on social media.

The campaign is lead by Prof. Timothy Caulfield from the University of Alberta’s faculty of law and Sen. Stan Kutcher of Nova Scotia.

Caulfield says in a news release that misinformation is a threat to the lives of all Canadians and is proven to be one of the factors fuelling COVID-19 infections.

He says misinformation about the pandemic is also dissuading Canadians from getting vaccinated.

Caulfield is known for taking Gwyneth Paltrow’s wellness brand Goop to task in his book Is Gwyneth Paltrow Wrong about Everything? and a Netflix series A User’s Guide to Cheating Death.

