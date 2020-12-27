Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Health
December 27 2020 7:16pm
02:19

Edmonton doctors gain social media following amid COVID-19 pandemic

Edmonton doctors have taken to Twitter to fight misinformation about the COVID-19 pandemic and share the facts. Jessica Robb introduces us to the three doctors.

Advertisement

Video Home