Dr. Deena Hinshaw to provide COVID-19 update Wednesday afternoon

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health is scheduled to provide an update on COVID-19 Wednesday afternoon.
Dr. Deena Hinshaw is set to speak at 3:30 p.m. The news conference will be streamed live in this story post.
On Tuesday, Alberta identified 268 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 additional deaths from the disease.
There were 556 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon, 97 of whom were being treated in intensive care.
Also Tuesday, Hinshaw announced that the province now has 57 cases of the variant strains of COVID-19.
She said there were 50 cases of the B.1.1.7. variant, which was first discovered in the U.K, and seven of the N501Y.V2 variant, which was first discovered in South Africa.
[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]
Since the pandemic began, 124,831 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Alberta. As of Tuesday, there were 6,912 active cases in the province. So far, 1,660 Albertans have died of COVID-19.View link »
Comments