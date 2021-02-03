Dr. Deena Hinshaw to provide COVID-19 update Wednesday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health is scheduled to provide an update on COVID-19 Wednesday afternoon.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is set to speak at 3:30 p.m. The news conference will be streamed live in this story post.

On Tuesday, Alberta identified 268 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 additional deaths from the disease.

There were 556 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon, 97 of whom were being treated in intensive care.

Also Tuesday, Hinshaw announced that the province now has 57 cases of the variant strains of COVID-19.

She said there were 50 cases of the B.1.1.7. variant, which was first discovered in the U.K, and seven of the N501Y.V2 variant, which was first discovered in South Africa.

Since the pandemic began, 124,831 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Alberta. As of Tuesday, there were 6,912 active cases in the province. So far, 1,660 Albertans have died of COVID-19.