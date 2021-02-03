Menu

Health

Dr. Deena Hinshaw to provide COVID-19 update Wednesday afternoon

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted February 3, 2021 12:41 pm
Click to play video 'Entire household must isolate if a member tests positive for COVID-19 variant: Hinshaw' Entire household must isolate if a member tests positive for COVID-19 variant: Hinshaw
WATCH (Feb. 2): Chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said given how easily the COVID-19 variants spread, the entire household of anyone who tests positive must isolate for two weeks.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health is scheduled to provide an update on COVID-19 Wednesday afternoon.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is set to speak at 3:30 p.m. The news conference will be streamed live in this story post.

Read more: Economy vs. health: Experts say COVID-19 has put Alberta in ‘disproportionate’ balance

On Tuesday, Alberta identified 268 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 additional deaths from the disease.

Click to play video 'Alberta Health Services forms COVID-19 variant contact tracing team as cases increase to 57' Alberta Health Services forms COVID-19 variant contact tracing team as cases increase to 57
Alberta Health Services forms COVID-19 variant contact tracing team as cases increase to 57

There were 556 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon, 97 of whom were being treated in intensive care.

Story continues below advertisement

Also Tuesday, Hinshaw announced that the province now has 57 cases of the variant strains of COVID-19.

Read more: Two Calgary schools, one Alberta daycare, linked to COVID-19 variant: Hinshaw

She said there were 50 cases of the B.1.1.7. variant, which was first discovered in the U.K, and seven of the N501Y.V2 variant, which was first discovered in South Africa.

Since the pandemic began, 124,831 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Alberta. As of Tuesday, there were 6,912 active cases in the province. So far, 1,660 Albertans have died of COVID-19.

