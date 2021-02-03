Menu

Health

Alberta premier, health officials to speak about COVID-19 support for continuing care operators

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted February 3, 2021 12:11 pm
Premier Jason Kenney at the Alberta Health COVID-19 update on November 24, 2020 in Edmonton, Alta.
Premier Jason Kenney at the Alberta Health COVID-19 update on November 24, 2020 in Edmonton, Alta. Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is scheduled to provide an update Wednesday on COVID-19 support for continuing care operators, residential addiction and mental health treatment facilities and home care providers.

Kenney will be joined by Health Minister Tyler Shandro, Calgary-Fish Creek MLA Richard Gotfried and Kim O’Brien, president and CEO of United Active Living Inc., for the announcement, which is scheduled for noon.

Read more: Deaths and COVID-19 outbreaks at care homes renew calls to better protect Alberta seniors

The news conference will be streamed live in this story post.

Further details were not released in a media notice about the availability Wednesday.

More to come…

