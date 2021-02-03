Alberta premier, health officials to speak about COVID-19 support for continuing care operators

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is scheduled to provide an update Wednesday on COVID-19 support for continuing care operators, residential addiction and mental health treatment facilities and home care providers.
Kenney will be joined by Health Minister Tyler Shandro, Calgary-Fish Creek MLA Richard Gotfried and Kim O’Brien, president and CEO of United Active Living Inc., for the announcement, which is scheduled for noon.
Further details were not released in a media notice about the availability Wednesday.
