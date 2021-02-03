Alberta premier, health officials to speak about COVID-19 support for continuing care operators

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is scheduled to provide an update Wednesday on COVID-19 support for continuing care operators, residential addiction and mental health treatment facilities and home care providers.

Kenney will be joined by Health Minister Tyler Shandro, Calgary-Fish Creek MLA Richard Gotfried and Kim O’Brien, president and CEO of United Active Living Inc., for the announcement, which is scheduled for noon.

The news conference will be streamed live in this story post.

Further details were not released in a media notice about the availability Wednesday.

More to come…

