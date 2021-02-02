Hinshaw to provide provincial COVID-19 data, Calgary variant update Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is expected to provide a COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon, including on reports of variants in a Calgary school.

She is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. and her remarks will be streamed in this story.

On Monday evening, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health tweeted that a student in Calgary whose parent recently returned from travel “were determined to have been infectious with a variant case” while attending an unnamed school.

“There’s been no evidence to date that anyone else has been infected.”

Hinshaw said she will provide an update on the case during Tuesday’s COVID-19 reporting.

Dr. Craig Jenne, a University of Calgary immunologist, told The Morning News on Global News Radio 770 CHQR there’s good news in Monday evening’s revelation from Dr. Hinshaw.

“The good news is surveillance picked this up,” Jenne said Tuesday morning. “The student was identified. All close associations were contacted — even before we knew this was a variant.”

Hinshaw said the student’s class and staff are in quarantine.

Jenne noted how far this case has spread the variant remains to be seen.

“It will take the next several days to a week to know how far this potentially spread,” Jenne said. “But once we ended up with it in the community, I think most of us recognized it was a matter of time before this happened.

“We were hoping it would be several more weeks or closer to better vaccine coverage before it did get into the schools.” Tweet This

Alberta confirmed an additional 355 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday with a provincial positivity rate of 4.9 per cent.

That brought the active cases to 7,387 with 556 people in hospital and 102 of those in intensive care.

With a week until more reopenings in the province, Hinshaw warned Albertans to remain vigilant during the pandemic.

“While our cases and hospitalizations are trending down, we still have work to do,” she said.

Monday was also marked with 10 additional deaths, six of whom were seniors in care or supportive living. A total of 1,649 Albertans have died during this pandemic.

–with files from Allison Bench, Global News

