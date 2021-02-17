Coronavirus: Mobile testing unit coming to Sheet Harbour, N.S., this week

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia Public Health is sending a mobile testing unit to Sheet Harbour this week in an effort to keep the coronavirus under control.

Asymptomatic COVID-19 testing in that community will be held this Friday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Sheet Harbour Legion Branch 58.

Nova Scotia Health says this testing is open for drop-ins and pre-booked appointments.

“Public Health is travelling to communities where there are currently no active cases or potential exposures,” the NSHA said in a release.

“This gives Public Health a way to detect new cases before the virus moves into a community.”

Bookings can be made through an online form.

The province says it is encouraging anyone who is not experiencing COVID-19 symptoms to get tested.

Individuals who want to get tested must not be a close contact of a person with COVID-19, and not isolating because of travel outside of Nova Scotia or P.E.I.

Those who get tested at the mobile unit do not have to self-isolate while they wait for results.

The testing method is a standard PCR swab or the optional gargle test for children up to age 18. The NSHA says preparation is required for gargle testing.

“A reminder to Nova Scotians that there are 28 regular COVID-19 testing sites across the province,” Public Health said in the release.

“If, in the past 48 hours, you have had or are currently experiencing the following symptoms, visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en to do a self-assessment.”