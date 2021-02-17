Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: Mobile testing unit coming to Sheet Harbour, N.S., this week

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted February 17, 2021 3:33 pm
Click to play video 'Nova Scotia looking at capacity to test COVID-19 variants' Nova Scotia looking at capacity to test COVID-19 variants
Two new cases of the B.1.1.7 variant of the coronavirus, first found in the U.K., have been confirmed in Nova Scotia.

Nova Scotia Public Health is sending a mobile testing unit to Sheet Harbour this week in an effort to keep the coronavirus under control.

Asymptomatic COVID-19 testing in that community will be held this Friday, from 11 a.m. to 4  p.m., at the Sheet Harbour Legion Branch 58.

Nova Scotia Health says this testing is open for drop-ins and pre-booked appointments.

“Public Health is travelling to communities where there are currently no active cases or potential exposures,” the NSHA said in a release.

“This gives Public Health a way to detect new cases before the virus moves into a community.”

Read more: Potential exposure to COVID-19 reported at 2 locations in N.S. Central Zone

Story continues below advertisement

Bookings can be made through an online form.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The province says it is encouraging anyone who is not experiencing COVID-19 symptoms to get tested.

Individuals who want to get tested must not be a close contact of a person with COVID-19, and not isolating because of travel outside of Nova Scotia or P.E.I.

Trending Stories

Those who get tested at the mobile unit do not have to self-isolate while they wait for results.

Click to play video 'Nova Scotia continues to promote rapid testing in face of COVID-19 variant' Nova Scotia continues to promote rapid testing in face of COVID-19 variant
Nova Scotia continues to promote rapid testing in face of COVID-19 variant

The testing method is a standard PCR swab or the optional gargle test for children up to age 18. The NSHA says preparation is required for gargle testing.

“A reminder to Nova Scotians that there are 28 regular COVID-19 testing sites across the province,” Public Health said in the release.

Story continues below advertisement

“If, in the past 48 hours, you have had or are currently experiencing the following symptoms, visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en to do a self-assessment.”

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Nova ScotiaCOVID-19 TestingNSHAAsymptomatic TestingNova Scotia Public HealthSheet HarbourMobile Testing
Flyers
More weekly flyers