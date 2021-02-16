Menu

Health

Potential exposure to COVID-19 reported at 2 locations in N.S. Central Zone

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted February 16, 2021 7:19 pm
As of Nov. 20, 2020, roughly 5.3 million Canadians have downloaded the federal government's COVID-19 Alert app.
As of Nov. 20, 2020, roughly 5.3 million Canadians have downloaded the federal government's COVID-19 Alert app. Elizabeth McSheffrey/Global News

Nova Scotia Health Public Health is warning of potential exposure to COVID-19 at two locations in the Central Zone.

The potential exposures have been identified in the following locations:

  • Giant Tiger Lower Sackville (720 Sackville Dr., Lower Sackville) on Feb. 10 between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Feb. 24.
  • Cheapy Tire & Auto Repair (302 Windmill Rd., Dartmouth) on Feb. 8, 11 and 12 between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Feb. 26.
Anyone who worked at or visited the noted locations on the specified dates and times is being asked by public health to immediately visit covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/ to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms.

