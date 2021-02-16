Potential exposure to COVID-19 reported at 2 locations in N.S. Central Zone

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia Health Public Health is warning of potential exposure to COVID-19 at two locations in the Central Zone.

The potential exposures have been identified in the following locations:

Giant Tiger Lower Sackville (720 Sackville Dr., Lower Sackville) on Feb. 10 between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Feb. 24.

Cheapy Tire & Auto Repair (302 Windmill Rd., Dartmouth) on Feb. 8, 11 and 12 between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Feb. 26.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Anyone who worked at or visited the noted locations on the specified dates and times is being asked by public health to immediately visit covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/ to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms.

Story continues below advertisement

1:43 Nova Scotia expanding COVID-19 vaccine clinics despite shipment delays Nova Scotia expanding COVID-19 vaccine clinics despite shipment delays