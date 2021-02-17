Manitoba reports 1 coronavirus death, 76 new cases

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial health officials say another Manitoban with COVID-19 has died and 76 new cases have been identified.

The latest victim is a man in his 80s linked to an outbreak at St. Boniface Hospital unit 5B in Winnipeg. Manitoba’s COVID-19 death toll now sits at 876.

Read more: Manitoba premier to give coronavirus update

The new infections bring the province’s total number of cases reported since March last year to 31,007 after health officials say one previously announced case was removed due to a data correction.

Of the latest cases, 23 were reported in the Winnipeg Health region, two were found in the Southern Health region, two were found in the Prairie Mountain Health region, 44 were reported in the Northern Health region, and five cases came from in the Interlake-Eastern Health region.

Story continues below advertisement

1:41 Variants of concern still a threat despite Pauingassi false alarm Variants of concern still a threat despite Pauingassi false alarm

Provincial data shows 1,555 cases remain active and 28,576 people have recovered.

There are now 231 people in hospital as a result of novel coronavirus and 28 patients in ICU connected to the virus, according to health officials.

On Wednesday the province said new outbreaks have been declared at Valleyview Care Centre Long Term Care Home in Brandon and Health Science Centre GA5 and St. Boniface Hospital unit A6South, both in Winnipeg.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Outbreaks have ended at at St. Boniface Hospital unit B5 in Winnipeg and Pembina Manitou Health Centre and Personal Care Home in Manitou, the province said.

Story continues below advertisement

The five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 5.9 per cent provincially and 4.3 per cent in Winnipeg.

Health officials say 1,143 tests for novel coronavirus were done Tuesday, bringing the total number of tests done across the province since last February to 504,682.

Manitoba announced 167new cases and four additional deaths from the virus on Tuesday, numbers which included data from holiday Monday.

Earlier in the day officials from the province’s vaccination implementation taskforce announced two new large vaccination clinics will open in Selkirk and the Winkler area the first week of March.

Story continues below advertisement

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

Story continues below advertisement

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.