Ottawa adds 67 coronavirus infections, active COVID-19 cases up

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 67 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as the city’s coronavirus vaccination campaign continues to inch forward.

There were no new deaths related to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, according to OPH, leaving the city’s death toll of the pandemic at 434.

There was no change to the number of people in hospital with COVID-19 and no new outbreaks added to OPH’s dashboard on Wednesday. Other monitoring indicators in the pandemic remained steady.

Active coronavirus cases in the city ticked up, however, to 447 from 435 the day before.

Also slowly rising is the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Ottawa.

OPH’s dashboard showed 40,930 vaccine doses have now been administered locally, up from figures of 40,013 doses earlier in the week.

Ottawa has not received any new doses of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines since Feb. 10, with the city’s stated inventory remaining at 39,100 as of Wednesday.

The discrepancy between doses received and administered is tied to the Pfizer vaccine vials, which can provide a sixth dose instead of five in some cases when specialized equipment is used.

