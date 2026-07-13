U.S. citizen working in Congo tests positive for Ebola

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A U.S. citizen working for a humanitarian organization in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has tested positive for the Ebola virus, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The CDC said it was aware of a U.S. citizen who tested positive for Bundibugyo virus and that it is working with the patient’s employing organization, other U.S. federal agencies, public health authorities and partners in DRC “to help prevent further transmission by supporting contact tracing and performing risk assessments to identify high-risk contacts.”

The CDC did not provide any further details or identify the U.S. citizen who tested positive for the Bundibugyo virus, a rare type of the Ebola virus that is behind an ongoing outbreak in the Central African country and has no approved medicines or vaccines.

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The New York Times reports that the affected American worked for Samaritan’s Purse, which is a disaster relief organization.

A spokesperson for the group told the outlet that the worker has been in isolation since last Monday and is being cared for at one of two Ebola treatment centres that the organization runs in Ituri.

Global News has reached out to Samaritan’s Purse for further comment, but has not received a response.

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Last week, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said that the outbreak is the fastest-growing Ebola outbreak ever recorded on the continent, with 1,830 confirmed cases in Congo, including 648 deaths. Cases have also been confirmed in Uganda.

The U.S. citizen working for the humanitarian organization is the second American to contract the virus during the ongoing outbreak.

A U.S. national who tested positive for the virus in Congo arrived in Berlin in May for treatment in a special isolation ward.

“An American national who was working in DRC has also been confirmed positive, and been transferred to Germany,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at the time.

Christian aid organization Serge confirmed one of its doctors — whom it identified as American medical missionary Dr. Peter Stafford — had been evacuated from Congo and was “receiving specialized medical treatment” after he developed Ebola symptoms.

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Serge announced in May that all the organization’s workers with “potential exposure have been safely evacuated from the Democratic Republic of Congo.”

“We received confirmation that Dr. Peter Stafford safely arrived at Charite University Hospital in Germany, where he will receive the highest level of clinical care and treatment,” said Dr. Scott Myhre, Serge area director for East and Central Africa.

“The complex, coordinated efforts of many government agencies and international health authorities resulted in Peter Stafford’s safe transport and the protection of those involved in his transfer. Serge leadership extends their deepest gratitude to all involved in Peter’s care and is praying for all involved in the fight to end this ebolavirus outbreak for the good of the people of the DRC.”

Stafford, a 39-year-old board-certified general surgeon with a specialization in burn care, tested positive for Bundibugyo Ebola virus after serving patients in Bunia before the outbreak was identified.

Stafford’s 38-year-old wife, Dr. Rebekah Stafford, and their four young children, along with Dr. Patrick LaRochelle, 46, had also departed DRC for other locations, where they would be monitored in close proximity to expert care if needed, Serge said at the time.

By June 15, Stafford and his wife and their four children had arrived safely in the United States, according to the Christian aid organization.

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Serge missionaries and their families who were serving in the DRC have been released from care and monitoring and have safely arrived in the U.S., the organization added.

“I am filled with gratitude to God for preserving my life, to all those who prayed on my behalf, and to the many medical providers who cared for me,” Stafford said in a statement released by Serge. “I am feeling well and thankful to be reunited with Rebekah and the kids. Our prayers continue for those in Congo who are facing this devastating epidemic and for the ongoing efforts to control the disease.”

Stafford has remained Ebola-free since May 30 and has continued to improve in health since he was released from Berlin’s Charité University Hospital in Germany.

“Our hearts remain deeply saddened for our Congolese friends and colleagues and those impacted by this outbreak. Our mission is more critical than ever as we mobilize medical support and resources to partners in the area,” said Matt Allison, Serge’s executive director.

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Efforts to contain the virus have also been hampered by a funding gap, attacks on health centres and an ongoing conflict in eastern Congo, the epicentre of the outbreak.

Clinical trials for treatment began earlier this month after researchers launched a highly anticipated study in the hope of fighting the virus.

—With files from The Associated Press