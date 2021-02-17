Coronavirus: Manitoba opening 2 new vaccine ‘supersites’ in Selkirk, Winkler areas

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government is gearing up to open two new COVID-19 vaccination “supersites” by the first week of March.

One new site will be in Selkirk and the other will be in the Winkler/Morden area, officials said during a technical briefing with media Wednesday.

Read more: Manitoba agrees to purchase 2M doses of Providence Therapeutics coronavirus vaccine

Sites are already operating in Winnipeg, Brandon and Thompson, and, when they open, the new locations will mean all of the province’s five health regions will have a supersite. Officials say the sites act as both a distribution hub and a vaccination clinic for those on the priority list for shots.

More information on exactly where the new sites will be located is expected in the next week or two, the province says.

8:18 Manitoba ready to vaccinate population against COVID-19 in next 8 weeks ‘if we have the vaccines’: Premier Pallister Manitoba ready to vaccinate population against COVID-19 in next 8 weeks ‘if we have the vaccines’: Premier Pallister

Meanwhile, a shortage of vaccine supply has forced both the sites in Winnipeg and Brandon to close and rebook appointments this week.

The province says it is currently averaging around 1,000 doses a day, but officials said Wednesday they have the ability to do 10 times that if supplies were on hand.

Manitoba has previously said it plans to be able to administer up to 20,000 doses a day by April 1.

Under the plan, doctors’ offices and pharmacists will be brought online to help distribute vaccines once supplies ramp up in the spring.

Health officials from the province’s vaccine implementation task force will give an update on the province’s plans Wednesday afternoon.

Dr. Joss Reimer, Manitoba’s vaccine implementation taskforce lead has scheduled a press conference for 12:30 p.m. Global News will stream the event live here.

–With files from Brittany Greenslade

