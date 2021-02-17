Menu

Lifestyle

‘Big Brother Canada’ Season 9 returns in March

By Madison Wong Global News
Posted February 17, 2021 11:06 am
Click to play video 'Big Brother Canada’s search for diverse participants in Season 9' Big Brother Canada’s search for diverse participants in Season 9
Big Brother Canada host Arisa Cox joins 'The Morning Show' to talk about the search for players across the country for the ninth season of the show. Visit www.bigbrothercanada.ca to apply to be a houseguest. – Nov 17, 2020

Big Brother Canada (BBCAN) will be returning to screens in March.

On Wednesday, Global announced the ninth season will be making its debut on Wednesday, March 3 at 7 p.m. ET/PT. Hosted by Arisa Cox, who is also one of the show’s executive producers, the show will feature a new cast of houseguests and challenges.

Read more: ‘Big Brother Canada’ Season 9 casting — How to apply for the reality show

Season 8 abruptly ended last March as houseguests learned about the coronavirus pandemic on air.

Global, along with a joint statement from Insight Productions, ceased production that month and announced the series would return in 2021.

There was no official “winner” of season 8.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: ‘Big Brother Canada’ Season 8 premiere date revealed

“With some of the most die-hard TV fans chomping at the bit for the next phase, Season 9 is set to entertain audiences and satisfy their #BBCAN craving,” Troy Reeb, EVP broadcast networks, Corus Entertainment, said in a statement.

Season 9 houseguests will discover a “post-apocalyptic world” in the abandoned house and will take on new twists and challenges in their attempt to take the title as winner of Big Brother Canada Season 9.

Read more: ‘Big Brother Canada’ Season 9 announced, Arisa Cox named executive producer

The show will be airing three nights a week on Global: Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT, Wednesdays at 7 p.m. ET/PT and Thursdays at 8 p.m. EP/PT.

Fans can watch the complete Big Brother Canada Season 8 on GlobalTV.com and the Global TV App and stay up to date on all things #BBCAN9 via BigBrotherCanada.ca.

Big Brother Canada will announce houseguests along with this season’s prize in the weeks to come.

Global TV, Global News and ‘Big Brother Canada’ are all properties of Corus Entertainment.

Story continues below advertisement

With files from Chris Jancelewicz

Big Brother CanadaReality TVArisa Coxbbcan8big brother canada season 8BBCAN9big brother canada season 9
