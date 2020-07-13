‘Big Brother Canada’ Season 9 announced, Arisa Cox named executive producer

Big Brother Canada will be back for a ninth season in Spring 2021.

After abruptly ending Season 8 midway due to the coronavirus outbreak, Global, a Corus Entertainment network, and Insight Productions announced Monday that the series would be returning at an unspecified date next year.

Longtime series host Arisa Cox will also be moving into an executive producer role. (Big Brother Canada will still be helmed by showrunner and executive producer Erin Brock.)

“We have reached a turning point in history and as the fight against racism and issues facing Black, Indigenous and people of colour around the world have been pulled into the spotlight, Big Brother Canada is seizing this moment to become a leader in the reality TV world,” said Cox. “Our top priority is bold, lasting change by embracing the rich diversity of Canada in front of and behind the camera. Both are vital. And as one of the biggest and best reality TV shows in the country, we have both the ability and the responsibility to do just that. I’m thrilled to join Erin and the producing team, and work together to ensure Big Brother Canada meets this moment.”

As an executive producer, Cox will now play a critical role in all storytelling aspects of Big Brother Canada. In partnership with Brock and the other executive producers, Cox’s responsibilities now include key creative input on the show’s real-time storylines, casting and outreach, and increasing BIPOC representation across the board, among others.

Global and Insight Productions are working together to implement anti-racism policies and procedures that foster a more creative environment.

“Arisa Cox has been an integral part of Big Brother Canada, always armed with an arsenal of bold and bright ideas, thoughtful insights, and a deep passion for the show,” said Brock. “We’re passionately committed to leading thought-provoking conversations, telling uniquely Canadian stories, and reflecting the diverse culture of Canada. Arisa has always demonstrated a fierce commitment to these ideals and I’m excited to elevate our partnership and to continue to make trailblazing content.”

“Big Brother Canada is an original production like no other and we are so proud of its unprecedented success across platforms. It is the ultimate social experiment and, oftentimes, a microcosm of our own society,” said Lisa Godfrey, Vice President, Original Content, Corus Entertainment. “As producers of original content in Canada, we are dedicated to paving new paths for creators to thrive in all aspects of storytelling, and are honoured to recognize Arisa Cox’s longstanding success as a Canadian storyteller in her new role as executive producer.

Pre-production for Season 9 includes a thorough review of current production practices and the development of new ones, anti-racism personnel policies, racial equity training, and more. Additional announcements regarding Season 9, including casting opportunities, will be made at a later date.

