‘Big Brother Canada’ Season 8 premiere date revealed

Big Brother Canada (BBCAN) is coming back in March.

Global has announced that a supersized eighth season of Big Brother Canada will begin with a two-night premiere on Wednesday, March 4, at 7 p.m. ET/PT and Thursday, March 5, at 8 p.m. ET/PT, followed by a dramatic fallout on Sunday, March, 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Host Arisa Cox and a new cast of houseguests return three nights a week with all-new episodes Wednesdays (7 p.m. ET/PT), Thursdays (8 p.m. ET/PT) and Sundays (8 p.m. ET/PT), in addition to the free live feeds from inside the BBCAN house.

Last season, BBCAN averaged 1.2 million viewers per episode, making it the highest-rated season to date.

How supersized will this season be? Fans will find out during the season premiere on March 4.

BBCAN’s official Twitter account released some clues for Season 8.

BBCAN hand-picks a group of strangers from across the country, sequesters them from the outside world, and places them inside a house outfitted wall-to-wall with cameras and microphones to capture their every move. Competing for a grand cash prize, each week the houseguests battle in a series of challenges that give them power or punishment, voting each other out until the fate of the final two is decided by a jury of fellow houseguests.

“Big Brother Canada is not just one of the biggest shows on Canadian TV — it’s an award-winning leader in producing 360-degree content that seamlessly engages viewers and clients on all platforms,” said Troy Reeb, EVP Broadcast Networks, Corus Entertainment.

Reeb continued: “As we embark on our eighth season of the hit reality series on Global, we’ve created a supersized edition of the franchise to give audiences even bigger thrills, while offering more integrated sales and content opportunities for clients.”

Many fans of BBCAN took to Twitter to try to guess what is so “supersized” about this season.

I cracked the code. This is what “super-sized” means for #BBCAN8. pic.twitter.com/TKIY2KrUx4 — IG: hamazonswine #BBCAN8 📢 (@hamazonswine) January 20, 2020

The only thing I can think of is a bigger cast, bigger twists & longer season 💀 What else could super size mean?

#BBCAN8 pic.twitter.com/mQnQaS3RPh — Mel Brown (@melbrown00) January 20, 2020

What this coukd mean:

-Larger cast? (16-20 HGs?)

-House expansion/New house

-“Large” theme: jack and the beanstalk, etc.

-Longer season? (75-90 days?)

-LARGER WENDY’S WINDOW??#BBCAN8 https://t.co/YXuZG6jf6G — IG: hamazonswine #BBCAN8 📢 (@hamazonswine) January 20, 2020

20 person cast ? Bigger House ? MORE DAYS ? #BBCAN8 https://t.co/x5VvvGDIve — Hamza (@hamzahhofficial) January 20, 2020

Let the alumni return rumors grow!

It would explain some recent things though. 🤔 #BBCAN8 https://t.co/fRXpMOsJcw — Sheila Williams (@4everShelia) January 20, 2020

I really hope they don’t lengthen the season of #BBCAN8…70ish days is the perfect length. I hope it’s a bigger cast with more evictions instead. BRING ON THE BLOOD BATH!! 😈😈😈💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/67mUOhMnD7 — Erika (Dr Evil E) 🦄 (@iam_erika) January 20, 2020

Does that also mean no Live Feed interruptions? A girl can dream #BBCAN8 pic.twitter.com/oTDDPZO4Xa — 🐲𝕷𝖞𝖓🐉 (@LyndaShonubi) January 20, 2020

ET Canada is producing a one-hour BBCAN Season 8 special premiering Sunday, March 1, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. BBCAN’s Supersized Season 8 Preview with ET Canada will feature sit-down interviews with this season’s cast, an exclusive tour of the new BBCAN house with Cox, retrospectives on past seasons, and the biggest look-ahead with the official reveal of the show’s Season 8 theme.