Entertainment

‘Big Brother Canada’ Season 8 premiere date revealed

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted January 20, 2020 12:06 pm
Updated January 20, 2020 12:18 pm
'Big Brother Canada' host Arisa Cox. Corus/Global TV
'Big Brother Canada' host Arisa Cox. Corus/Global TV

Big Brother Canada (BBCAN) is coming back in March.

Global has announced that a supersized eighth season of Big Brother Canada will begin with a two-night premiere on Wednesday, March 4, at 7 p.m. ET/PT and Thursday, March 5, at 8 p.m. ET/PT, followed by a dramatic fallout on Sunday, March, 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

'Big Brother Canada' returns to Global!
‘Big Brother Canada’ returns to Global!

Host Arisa Cox and a new cast of houseguests return three nights a week with all-new episodes Wednesdays (7 p.m. ET/PT), Thursdays (8 p.m. ET/PT) and Sundays (8 p.m. ET/PT), in addition to the free live feeds from inside the BBCAN house.

READ MORE: Jackson Michie of ‘Big Brother’ says ‘I want to see exactly where I’ve gone wrong’

Last season, BBCAN averaged 1.2 million viewers per episode, making it the highest-rated season to date.

How supersized will this season be? Fans will find out during the season premiere on March 4.

BBCAN’s official Twitter account released some clues for Season 8.

BBCAN hand-picks a group of strangers from across the country, sequesters them from the outside world, and places them inside a house outfitted wall-to-wall with cameras and microphones to capture their every move. Competing for a grand cash prize, each week the houseguests battle in a series of challenges that give them power or punishment, voting each other out until the fate of the final two is decided by a jury of fellow houseguests.

Big Brother Canada is not just one of the biggest shows on Canadian TV — it’s an award-winning leader in producing 360-degree content that seamlessly engages viewers and clients on all platforms,” said Troy Reeb, EVP Broadcast Networks, Corus Entertainment.

Reeb continued: “As we embark on our eighth season of the hit reality series on Global, we’ve created a supersized edition of the franchise to give audiences even bigger thrills, while offering more integrated sales and content opportunities for clients.”

READ MORE: ‘Big Brother’s’ Holly Allen says she’s ‘glad’ she didn’t win final HOH competition

Many fans of BBCAN took to Twitter to try to guess what is so “supersized” about this season.

ET Canada is producing a one-hour BBCAN Season 8 special premiering Sunday, March 1, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. BBCAN’s Supersized Season 8 Preview with ET Canada will feature sit-down interviews with this season’s cast, an exclusive tour of the new BBCAN house with Cox, retrospectives on past seasons, and the biggest look-ahead with the official reveal of the show’s Season 8 theme.

