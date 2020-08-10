‘Big Brother Canada’ Season 9 casting: How to apply for the reality show

Send this page to someone via email

Wake up, Canada! Now’s your chance to apply for the upcoming Season 9 of Big Brother Canada.

After BBCAN8 was abruptly cut short due to the worldwide COVID-19 outbreak, the show is back and raring to go, and production is looking to cast a slate of brand-new contestants. (The American “all-star” version of Big Brother, a summer staple, started up this past week.)

BBCAN9 is set to air in spring 2021.

“The very spirit of Big Brother Canada is an inclusive one and we are ready to embark on another casting journey in search of Canadians who represent our country and its rich mosaic of cultures,” said Erin Brock, executive producer and showrunner, Insight Productions/Big Brother Canada.

“Alongside our talented casting team, and newly-minted EP and series host, Arisa Cox, we’re encouraging all qualified Canadians to take a shot at this once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

Beginning Monday, Aug. 10, Canadians can apply online at bigbrothercanadacasting.ca for their chance to become a BBCAN9 houseguest, competing in a series of gruelling challenges in one of the most high-stakes social experiments ever. For the first time, casting for the new season of Big Brother Canada will be done completely virtually, forgoing in-person casting calls as a result of COVID-19 restrictions.

Fans can also nominate friends on social media by tagging @bigbrotherca and using #FutureHOH for a chance to get noticed by Big Brother Canada‘s casting team.

Apply from the couch in three simple steps:

1. Record a short video of yourself explaining why you have what it takes to be one of the next houseguests on Big Brother Canada.

2. Visit the official casting site at bigbrothercanadacasting.ca

3. Upload a photo of yourself, along with your video and some basic information

To qualify, potential future houseguests must be 19 years of age by Feb. 1, 2020 and submit their applications by Nov. 15, 2020. For more information, including a full list of rules and eligibility, head to BigBrotherCanada.ca.

Big Brother Canada plucks a group of strangers from their homes, sequesters them from the outside world and places them inside a house outfitted wall-to-wall with cameras and microphones that capture their every move. Competing for a grand cash prize, each week the houseguests battle in a series of challenges that give them power or punishment, voting each other out until the fate of the final two is decided by a jury of fellow houseguests.

