Coronavirus: 4 deaths, 92 new cases for Interior Health region during Family Day weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Officials announced four new deaths over the past four days, along with 92 new COVID-19 cases, for the Interior Health region.

Interior Health did not disclose in what community or communities the deaths took place, other than noting the region’s confirmed death total since the pandemic started is now at 88.

“We are sad to report four more people have died of COVID-19 since our last report for Interior Health on Feb. 12,” said Susan Brown, president and CEO for Interior Health.

“Our condolences go to the loved ones and caregivers of these four valued members of our communities. As we look ahead to a stronger supply of vaccines, I encourage you to make sure you are doing everything you can do to keep yourselves and the people around you safe from this virus.”

Story continues below advertisement

In related news, Interior Health has declared an outbreak is over at Heritage Square, a long-term care facility in Vernon.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Nine deaths and 70 cases — 47 residents and 23 staff members — were linked to the outbreak.

5:21 B.C. reports 1,533 new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths over four days B.C. reports 1,533 new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths over four days

Below are the updated outbreak numbers for long-term care homes in the Okanagan.

Sunnybank long-term care in Oliver: 38 cases (27 residents, 11 staff/other) with six deaths connected to this outbreak.

38 cases (27 residents, 11 staff/other) with six deaths connected to this outbreak. Carrington Place in Vernon: 2 cases (1 resident, 1 staff).

2 cases (1 resident, 1 staff). Creekside Landing long-term care in Vernon: 40 cases (25 residents, 15 staff) with one death connected to this outbreak.

40 cases (25 residents, 15 staff) with one death connected to this outbreak. Noric House long-term care in Vernon: 67 cases (39 residents, 28 staff) with 10 deaths connected to this outbreak.

To view the B.C. Centre of Disease Control’s coronavirus statistics, click here.

Advertisement