B.C. health officials to provide COVID-19 update from long weekend

B.C. health officials are set to provide the COVID-19 numbers from the long weekend.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will speak at 3 p.m. It will be live-streamed here, on BC1 and on the Global BC Facebook page.

On Friday, B.C. reported 445 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 additional deaths.

Henry also said B.C. had also detected the first case of a new variant of the virus, dubbed B1.525 and associated with travel to Nigeria.

“We aren’t entirely clear yet whether this variant also has increased transmissibility or causes more severe illness, but our lab team is working with their counterparts in Canada and internationally to get a better understanding,” Henry said.

In addition, as of Friday, Washington State has nearly five times the total cases compared to B.C. There are also nearly four times the deaths and five times the hospitalizations.

However, Washington State has vaccinated more than a million people compared to B.C.

The province is expecting 55,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week.

As of Friday, B.C. has administered 162,982 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, 17,562 of which were second doses.

