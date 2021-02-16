Menu

Health

B.C. health officials to provide COVID-19 update from long weekend

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 16, 2021 12:39 pm
A pedestrian wears a mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 as snow falls in downtown Vancouver on Saturday, February 13, 2021.
A pedestrian wears a mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 as snow falls in downtown Vancouver on Saturday, February 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. health officials are set to provide the COVID-19 numbers from the long weekend.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will speak at 3 p.m. It will be live-streamed here, on BC1 and on the Global BC Facebook page.

B.C. officials report 445 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 additional deaths
B.C. officials report 445 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 additional deaths

On Friday, B.C. reported 445 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 additional deaths.

Henry also said B.C. had also detected the first case of a new variant of the virus, dubbed B1.525 and associated with travel to Nigeria.

Trending Stories

“We aren’t entirely clear yet whether this variant also has increased transmissibility or causes more severe illness, but our lab team is working with their counterparts in Canada and internationally to get a better understanding,” Henry said.

Read more: B.C. reports 445 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 deaths, new variant detected

In addition, as of Friday, Washington State has nearly five times the total cases compared to B.C. There are also nearly four times the deaths and five times the hospitalizations.

However, Washington State has vaccinated more than a million people compared to B.C.

The province is expecting 55,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week.

As of Friday, B.C. has administered 162,982 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, 17,562 of which were second doses.

B.C. health officials detect first case of Nigerian variant in the province
B.C. health officials detect first case of Nigerian variant in the province
