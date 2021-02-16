Apartment fire in Colborne deemed suspicious: Northumberland OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

An apartment building fire in Colborne last week has been deemed suspicious in nature.

According to Northumberland OPP, on Friday around 12:40 p.m., emergency crews responded to a reported fire at an apartment building at the corner of Toronto and Church street in the Town of Colborne, about 25 kilometres east of Cobourg.

Firefighters from Cramahe Township were assisted by crews from neighbouring Brighton and Trent Hills to extinguish the blaze.

Investigators believe the fire started from within an apartment on the upper level of the building.

“All of the residents from the rental units escaped the blaze safely and no injuries were reported,” OPP stated.

Story continues below advertisement

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal was called to the scene to assist police in the investigation.

On Tuesday, OPP said the fire has been deemed suspicious. The incident remains under investigation.