Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Apartment fire in Colborne deemed suspicious: Northumberland OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 16, 2021 3:28 pm
An apartment fire in Colborne, Ont., has been deemed suspicous.
An apartment fire in Colborne, Ont., has been deemed suspicous. Northumberland OPP

An apartment building fire in Colborne last week has been deemed suspicious in nature.

According to Northumberland OPP, on Friday around 12:40 p.m., emergency crews responded to a reported fire at an apartment building at the corner of Toronto and Church street in the Town of Colborne, about 25 kilometres east of Cobourg.

Firefighters from Cramahe Township were assisted by crews from neighbouring Brighton and Trent Hills to extinguish the blaze.

Read more: No injuries following house fire near Young’s Point

Investigators believe the fire started from within an apartment on the upper level of the building.

Trending Stories

“All of the residents from the rental units escaped the blaze safely and no injuries were reported,” OPP stated.

Story continues below advertisement

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal was called to the scene to assist police in the investigation.

On Tuesday, OPP said the fire has been deemed suspicious. The incident remains under investigation.

Click to play video 'Firefighters battle house fire near Janetville' Firefighters battle house fire near Janetville
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FireArsonCobourgApartment FireNorthumberland OPPColborneCramahe TownshipColborne fire
Flyers
More weekly flyers