No injuries following house fire near Young’s Point

By Greg Davis Global News
Click to play video 'No injuries following house fire near Young’s Point' No injuries following house fire near Young’s Point
No one was injured following a house fire just south of Young's Point on Monday afternoon.

No injuries were reported following a house fire north of Peterborough on Monday afternoon.

Around 12:30 p.m., firefighters from both Selwyn and Douro-Dummer townships responded to a reported structure fire on Yale Road, off Highway 28 just south of Young’s Point.

Read more: City of Kawartha Lakes firefighters battle house fire near Janetville

Peterborough County OPP were requested for traffic control in the area.

Police on scene tell Global News Peterborough the occupants of the home were able to escape.

The cause of the fire is unclear at this time.

Peterborough paramedics also responded for standby.

— More to come…

