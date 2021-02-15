No injuries following house fire near Young’s Point

Send this page to someone via email

No injuries were reported following a house fire north of Peterborough on Monday afternoon.

Around 12:30 p.m., firefighters from both Selwyn and Douro-Dummer townships responded to a reported structure fire on Yale Road, off Highway 28 just south of Young’s Point.

Peterborough County OPP were requested for traffic control in the area.

.@Douro_Dummer firefighters are on scene of a fire in a home on Yale Drive near Young’s Point. Detailed are limited at this time. Check back for more information as it becomes available #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/k4JzFi9vK5 — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) February 15, 2021

Police on scene tell Global News Peterborough the occupants of the home were able to escape.

The cause of the fire is unclear at this time.

Peterborough paramedics also responded for standby.

