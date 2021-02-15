No injuries following house fire near Young’s Point

No injuries were reported following a house fire north of Peterborough on Monday afternoon.
Around 12:30 p.m., firefighters from both Selwyn and Douro-Dummer townships responded to a reported structure fire on Yale Road, off Highway 28 just south of Young’s Point.
Peterborough County OPP were requested for traffic control in the area.
Police on scene tell Global News Peterborough the occupants of the home were able to escape.
Trending Stories
The cause of the fire is unclear at this time.
Peterborough paramedics also responded for standby.
— More to come…
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments