Health

Deadline for written public submissions to Ontario’s long-term care commission on Tuesday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 16, 2021 12:01 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Doctors call Ford government’s long-term care home approach ‘reactionary at best’' Coronavirus: Doctors call Ford government’s long-term care home approach ‘reactionary at best’
WATCH ABOVE: Doctors call Ford government’s long-term care home approach ‘reactionary at best.’ Morganne Campbell reports – Jan 26, 2021

TORONTO — Today is the deadline for written submissions from the public to the commission examining the devastating impact of COVID-19 on long-term care homes.

Ontario’s Long-Term Care COVID-19 Commission says anything sent by the public after today may not be considered for its final report.

That report is due April 30 and the commission still has a few more video hearings.

Read more: Ontario ministers to appear before long-term care commission in the coming weeks

The commission had requested an extension to investigate the pandemic’s second wave further and to get crucial information the province.

Minister of Long-Term Care Merrilee Fullerton denied the request.

More than 3,700 residents of nursing homes have died due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began last year.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ford government announces commission to examine long-term care in Ontario' Coronavirus: Ford government announces commission to examine long-term care in Ontario
Coronavirus: Ford government announces commission to examine long-term care in Ontario – May 19, 2020
© 2021 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newsLong-term CareOntario long-term care homesOntario Long-Term CareMerrilee FullertonOntario Long-Term Care COVID-19 CommissionLTCH commissionwritten submissions
