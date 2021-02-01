Menu

Health

Ontario ministers to appear before long-term care commission in the coming weeks

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 1, 2021 6:49 pm
Click to play video 'Doctor says Canada’s LTCs are in a ‘humanitarian crisis’' Doctor says Canada’s LTCs are in a ‘humanitarian crisis’
WATCH ABOVE: Doctors for Justice in LTC co-founder and palliative care physician Dr. Amit Arya talks about the humanitarian crisis in long-term care homes on The Morning Show.

TORONTO — Ontario’s minister of health and minister of long-term care will appear before a commission examining how COVID-19 spread in the province’s long-term care system.

The offices for both Health Minister Christine Elliott and Long-Term Care Minister Merrilee Fullerton confirmed Monday they will be interviewed by the commission in the coming weeks.

Both ministers had said they would appear before the independent body if requested.

Read more: Ontario government rejects long-term care commissioners’ appeal for more inquiry time

The commission, which was announced by the province last summer, is expected to submit its final report on April 30.

The province denied a request last month from the three-person commission to extend its work until Dec. 31.

The province says as of Monday, 3,614 long-term care residents have died in Ontario since the start of the pandemic.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: 97 cases at Barrie long-term care home likely U.K. COVID-19 variant' Coronavirus: 97 cases at Barrie long-term care home likely U.K. COVID-19 variant
Coronavirus: 97 cases at Barrie long-term care home likely U.K. COVID-19 variant
© 2021 The Canadian Press
