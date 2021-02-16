30-year-old man charged in Ramara, Ont. homicide

Send this page to someone via email

A 30-year-old man has been charged following a homicide that took place at a home in Ramara, Ont., on Saturday night, Orillia OPP say.

At about 11:30 p.m. Saturday, investigators were dispatched to an “emergency” on Monck Road, just north of Orillia, Ont., where they found two victims.

Police say one female victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while a male victim was injured and transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 30-year-old man, who lived in the same household as the victims, was arrested at the scene and charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

The accused’s name is being withheld to protect the identity of the victims.

Story continues below advertisement

OPP say the accused has been remanded in custody and will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie on Tuesday.

A post-mortem exam will occur this week to determine the woman’s cause of death.

Police say there’s no threat to public safety at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

1:40 Toronto police investigating 9th homicide of 2021 Toronto police investigating 9th homicide of 2021