Crime

1 taken to hospital following stabbing on Aylmer Street in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Peterborough police are investigating a reported stabbing on Aylmer Street on Tuesday morning.
Peterborough police are investigating a reported stabbing on Aylmer Street on Tuesday morning. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

Peterborough police are on the scene of a reported stabbing on Tuesday morning.

Around 10:15 a.m., officers were called to the area of Aylmer and London streets for reports of a stabbing.

Police say one male has been taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre following an incident at a residence on Aylmer, just south of London Street.

“There is no risk to community safety at this time. More to come as information becomes available,” police stated.

Read more: Stabbing incident in central Peterborough sends several to hospital, police say

An ambulance was seen leaving the scene with its emergency lights activated and was followed by a Peterborough Police Service cruiser.

Trending Stories

Police have closed off Aylmer Street and advised people to stay away from the area between McDonnel and London streets.

Story continues below advertisement

— More to come…

