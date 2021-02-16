1 taken to hospital following stabbing on Aylmer Street in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police are on the scene of a reported stabbing on Tuesday morning.

Around 10:15 a.m., officers were called to the area of Aylmer and London streets for reports of a stabbing.

Police say one male has been taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre following an incident at a residence on Aylmer, just south of London Street.

“There is no risk to community safety at this time. More to come as information becomes available,” police stated.

An ambulance was seen leaving the scene with its emergency lights activated and was followed by a Peterborough Police Service cruiser.

Police have closed off Aylmer Street and advised people to stay away from the area between McDonnel and London streets.

— More to come…

BREAKING: Emergency crews are on scene of a reported stabbing on Aylmer Street south of London Street in Peterborough. One @PtboParamedics ambulance has left the scene with lights and sirens and a police unit behind. Details are limited at this time #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/tGyAXUyred — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) February 16, 2021