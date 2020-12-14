Menu

Crime

Downtown Peterborough stabbing incident sends several to hospital: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 14, 2020 2:11 pm
Several people were taken to hospital following a reported stabbing downtown Saturday evening.

Around 7:30 p.m., police were initially called to an incident on Park Street North. Officers were informed that “several” people in the area near Wolfe St. had suffered minor injuries following an “altercation” — no details were provided.

Read more: Peterborough man arrested following alleged knife attack in downtown: police

One person at the Park St. incident was taken to hospital.

Shortly after, emergency crews were called to the area of Aylmer and McDonnel streets for a reported stabbing incident.

Police say the other injured people from the Park St. N. incident were found at Aylmer and were taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre.

No other details have been provided on the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.

— More to come.

