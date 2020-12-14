Downtown Peterborough stabbing incident sends several to hospital: police

Send this page to someone via email

Several people were taken to hospital following a reported stabbing downtown Saturday evening.

Around 7:30 p.m., police were initially called to an incident on Park Street North. Officers were informed that “several” people in the area near Wolfe St. had suffered minor injuries following an “altercation” — no details were provided.

One person at the Park St. incident was taken to hospital.

Shortly after, emergency crews were called to the area of Aylmer and McDonnel streets for a reported stabbing incident.

Police say the other injured people from the Park St. N. incident were found at Aylmer and were taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre.

One man is in care of @PtboParamedics following a reported stabbing last hour. Details are limited at this time but paramedics did treat one man on scene before taking him to hospital for further treatment #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/VWV6PfXmbZ — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) December 13, 2020

No other details have been provided on the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.

— More to come.

