Peterborough man arrested following alleged knife attack in downtown: police

A Peterborough man faces charges following an altercation involving a knife in the city’s downtown on Friday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around noon, officers were called to the area of George and Brock streets for reports of an alleged assault involving a knife. A suspect fled the scene.

The victim was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre by ambulance with minor injuries, police said.

Police located the suspect a few blocks away.

William Harris, 19, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 9.

