Marmora man charged with impaired driving in downtown Peterborough

A Marmora, Ont., man is facing impaired driving charges following a traffic stop in downtown Peterborough on Friday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 11:30 p.m., officers on patrol noticed a vehicle driving erratically and slow in the area of George and Sherbrooke streets. Officers stopped the vehicle at Water and Simcoe streets and say they noticed signs of impairment.

Bastien Carroll, 21, of Marmora, was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and drugs and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus), failure to surrender an insurance card, and novice driver with a BAC above zero.

During the arrest, officers located marijuana. He was additionally charged with driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available.

Carroll was issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and a seven-day vehicle impoundment.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on March 9.