Wanted Peterborough man charged with impaired driving following crash in city’s east end

A Peterborough man is facing impaired driving charges after a crash in the city’s east end on Thursday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 10 p.m., officers responded to a report that a vehicle ended up on the front lawn of a home after striking a fence and another house in the area of Parkhill and Armour roads.

Police say officers noticed the driver showing signs of impairment.

They also determined he was wanted on a warrant for an alleged spousal assault.

The 41-year-old man was arrested on the warrant and also charged with impaired driving — blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus) and impaired driving — alcohol and drugs.

During his arrest, police say they found a quantity of cocaine in his possession, leading to an additional drug possession charge.

He was issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and a seven-day vehicle impoundment.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on March 4.

In order to protect the identity of the victim in the domestic incident, the name of the accused will not be released, police said.