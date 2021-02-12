Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Wanted Peterborough man charged with impaired driving following crash in city’s east end

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 12, 2021 9:31 am
A Peterborough man faces impaired driving charges following a crash in the city's east in on Thursday night.
A Peterborough man faces impaired driving charges following a crash in the city's east in on Thursday night. The Canadian Press file

A Peterborough man is facing impaired driving charges after a crash in the city’s east end on Thursday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 10 p.m., officers responded to a report that a vehicle ended up on the front lawn of a home after striking a fence and another house in the area of Parkhill and Armour roads.

Police say officers noticed the driver showing signs of impairment.

Read more: Marco Muzzo, drunk driver who killed 4, granted full parole

They also determined he was wanted on a warrant for an alleged spousal assault.

The 41-year-old man was arrested on the warrant and also charged with impaired driving — blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus) and impaired driving — alcohol and drugs.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

During his arrest, police say they found a quantity of cocaine in his possession, leading to an additional drug possession charge.

He was issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and a seven-day vehicle impoundment.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on March 4.

In order to protect the identity of the victim in the domestic incident, the name of the accused will not be released, police said.

Click to play video 'Mother’s tribute to son killed by drunk driver' Mother’s tribute to son killed by drunk driver
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Impaired DrivingDrunk DrivingDomestic ViolencePeterborough Police ServicePeterborough PolicePeterborough impaireddomestic incidentPeterborough impaired drivingspousal assault
Flyers
More weekly flyers