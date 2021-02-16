Menu

Canada

Heavy snow forces school closures, hampers commutes in southern Quebec

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted February 16, 2021 9:08 am
Rows of snowed in automobiles in the Plateau district during a major snowfall in Montreal, Que., Saturday, January 16, 2021.
Rows of snowed in automobiles in the Plateau district during a major snowfall in Montreal, Que., Saturday, January 16, 2021. Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press

Winter has struck once again with heavy snow and strong winds Tuesday morning, forcing schools to close and hampering commutes across southern Quebec.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for several regions including Montreal, Quebec City, Gatineau and the Eastern Townships.

“Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions,” the weather agency states. “Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.”

READ MORE: School closures in greater Montreal area

The Sûreté du Québec is asking drivers to be prudent and to properly clean off their cars before heading out on the road.

“Slow down and keep your distance,” the provincial police force said in a tweet.

The Société de Transport de Montréal, the regional transit authority for the city, warns that hazardous road conditions could mean bus delays.

The blast of wintry weather is expected to bring up to 20 cm of snow to Montreal, where most school boards have closed for the day.

The city is being spared the worst of it, though. Areas like the Eastern Townships will see up to 30 cm of snow.

