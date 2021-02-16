Snow day: School closures in greater Montreal area

A number of schools in the Montreal region have closed due to inclement weather Tuesday morning.
Environment Canada warns strong winds and blowing snow can cause hazardous driving conditions.
Montreal is expected to get up to 15 cm of snow by the end of the day.
READ MORE: Heavy snow on the way for Montreal
Here are school closures for Wednesday, Feb. 16:
- English Montreal School Board
- Lester B. Pearson School Board
- Riverside School Board
- Sir-Wilfrid-Laurier School Board
- New Frontiers School Board
- Centre de services scolaire Marguerite-Bourgeoys
- Centre de services scolaire de Montréal
- Centre de services scolaire de la Pointe-de-l’Ile
- Centre de services scolaire des Trois-Lacs
- Centre de services scolaire de Laval
- Centre de services scolaire Marie-Victorin
- Sacred Heart
- Trafalgar School for Girls
- The Priory School
- Kells Academy — all campuses
— This list will continue to be updated.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments