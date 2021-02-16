Snow day: School closures in greater Montreal area

Send this page to someone via email

A number of schools in the Montreal region have closed due to inclement weather Tuesday morning.

Environment Canada warns strong winds and blowing snow can cause hazardous driving conditions.

Montreal is expected to get up to 15 cm of snow by the end of the day.

Here are school closures for Wednesday, Feb. 16:

English Montreal School Board

Lester B. Pearson School Board

Riverside School Board

Sir-Wilfrid-Laurier School Board

New Frontiers School Board

Centre de services scolaire Marguerite-Bourgeoys

Centre de services scolaire de Montréal

Centre de services scolaire de la Pointe-de-l’Ile

Centre de services scolaire des Trois-Lacs

Centre de services scolaire de Laval

Centre de services scolaire Marie-Victorin

Sacred Heart

Trafalgar School for Girls

The Priory School

Kells Academy — all campuses

— This list will continue to be updated.

