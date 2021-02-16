Snow storm closes schools in Hamilton, Halton and Niagara

A massive snowstorm that roared across southern Ontario overnight has led to a snow day for most Hamilton students.
The Hamilton Catholic School Board is holding remote learning Tuesday, though all of its schools are closed due to the storm.
Schools are closed, and at-home learning has been cancelled, at the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board, District School Board of Niagara, Niagara Catholic District School Board, Halton District School Board and Halton Catholic District School Board.
McMaster University, Mohawk College and Redeemer University are also closed, as are those in Brantford, and the Counties of Brant, Haldimand and Norfolk.
A winter storm warning from Environment Canada projects total snowfall amounts of 25 to 35 cm before it tapers off early Monday afternoon.
The national weather agency says up to 40 cm of snow is possible in some locations, including the Niagara escarpment, due to extra moisture coming off Lake Ontario.
Forecasters say northeast winds gusting near 50 km/h will cause blowing snow and very poor visibility.
Closed/Cancelled:
- All Hamilton Public Library branches are closed and all Bookmobile stops are cancelled
- All Burlington Public Library branches
- All YMCA Preschool Child Care Centres and School Age Child Care Centres are closed throughout Hamilton, Burlington and Brantford
- YWCA Hamilton Child Care programs
- Lee Academy in Lynden
- Rehoboth Christian School in Copetown
- All of the Halton schools for MonAvenir are closed, and students will learn remotely
- Paradise Corner Children’s Centre
- Noah’s Ark Children’s Centre
- Pumpkin Patch Day Care
- Little Peoples Daycare
- Glanbrook Community Services meal delivery and transportation
