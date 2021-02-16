Snow storm closes schools in Hamilton, Halton and Niagara

Send this page to someone via email

A massive snowstorm that roared across southern Ontario overnight has led to a snow day for most Hamilton students.

The Hamilton Catholic School Board is holding remote learning Tuesday, though all of its schools are closed due to the storm.

Schools are closed, and at-home learning has been cancelled, at the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board, District School Board of Niagara, Niagara Catholic District School Board, Halton District School Board and Halton Catholic District School Board.

All HWDSB schools, admin buildings and child care centres are closed today, Feb. 16, due to severe weather conditions. All remote and in-person learning, including the Elementary Remote Learning Program, are cancelled. Buses are not running.❄️❄️❄️ pic.twitter.com/aTZsDaZbCe — HWDSB (@HWDSB) February 16, 2021

McMaster University, Mohawk College and Redeemer University are also closed, as are those in Brantford, and the Counties of Brant, Haldimand and Norfolk.

A winter storm warning from Environment Canada projects total snowfall amounts of 25 to 35 cm before it tapers off early Monday afternoon.

McMaster's campus is closed Tuesday Feb. 16 due to inclement weather. Employees who work remotely will continue to do so. Employees who have been working on campus will not come to work, unless deemed essential by the storm emergency policy. https://t.co/ELLW3rOfsl pic.twitter.com/rxKJPvJ3Wb — McMaster University (@McMasterU) February 16, 2021

The national weather agency says up to 40 cm of snow is possible in some locations, including the Niagara escarpment, due to extra moisture coming off Lake Ontario.

Forecasters say northeast winds gusting near 50 km/h will cause blowing snow and very poor visibility.

Closed/Cancelled:

All Hamilton Public Library branches are closed and all Bookmobile stops are cancelled

All Burlington Public Library branches

All YMCA Preschool Child Care Centres and School Age Child Care Centres are closed throughout Hamilton, Burlington and Brantford

YWCA Hamilton Child Care programs

Lee Academy in Lynden

Rehoboth Christian School in Copetown

All of the Halton schools for MonAvenir are closed, and students will learn remotely

Paradise Corner Children’s Centre

Noah’s Ark Children’s Centre

Pumpkin Patch Day Care

Little Peoples Daycare

Glanbrook Community Services meal delivery and transportation

