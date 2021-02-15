143 new coronavirus infections reported in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government says its daily novel coronavirus update was posted with limited information due to the Family Day statutory holiday.

Officials said further case details will be available on Tuesday.

According to the government on Monday, there were 143 new cases for an overall total in Saskatchewan now at 26,693.

The province’s hospitals are currently providing care for 183 patients with COVID-19 — 161 are receiving inpatient care and 22 are in intensive care.

According to the press release, 2,254 COVID-19 tests were performed on Feb. 14. To date, 545,840 tests have been carried out in the province.

Coronavirus-related deaths were not included in Saskatchewan’s daily update on Monday. There have been 354 reported in the province.

​​​​​Due to the continuing cold temperatures, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) extended a temporary closure of its drive-thru COVID-19 test site in Prince Albert to Monday.

SHA anticipates the site located at The Cone Shop Car Wash at 89​0 6th Ave. East will return to regular operations ​​at 8 a.m. on Tuesday. People seeking testing are advised by the health authority to contact HealthLine 811 for a referral to a testing and assessment centre.

