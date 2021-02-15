COVID-19 outbreak at Sutherland school: SHA

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) on Sunday informed the school division about a COVID-19 outbreak at Sutherland School.

Students, parents, and staff have all been informed. Classes at the school will continue on Feb. 22, the day students resume school from February break.

The Saskatoon Public Schools (SPS) was told of two positive COVID-19 cases last week.

There have been a total of five positive cases at the school to date.

Since the start of the school year, Saskatoon Public Schools has had 230 positive COVID cases through 52 locations within the division.

The SPS says safety protocols, such as mask-wearing, hand washing and physical distancing, are practised at all times.

The SHA says if you feel sick or have come in contact with anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19, call Healthline 811 or your doctor and self-isolate immediately.