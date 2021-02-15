Menu

Canada

COVID-19 outbreak at Sutherland school: SHA

By Brady Ratzlaff Global News
Posted February 15, 2021 8:09 am
An empty classroom is shown in this file photo from The Canadian Press.
An empty classroom is shown in this file photo from The Canadian Press. Carlos Osorio / The Canadian Press

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) on Sunday informed the school division about a COVID-19 outbreak at Sutherland School.

Students, parents, and staff have all been informed. Classes at the school will continue on Feb. 22, the day students resume school from February break.

The Saskatoon Public Schools (SPS) was told of two positive COVID-19 cases last week.

Read more: Saskatoon bar Buds on Broadway says it will fight COVID-19 fine in court

There have been a total of five positive cases at the school to date.

Since the start of the school year, Saskatoon Public Schools has had 230 positive COVID cases through 52 locations within the division.

The SPS says safety protocols, such as mask-wearing, hand washing and physical distancing, are practised at all times.

Read more: Increased COVID-19 exposure risk at Brighton Keg in Saskatoon

The SHA says if you feel sick or have come in contact with anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19, call Healthline 811 or your doctor and self-isolate immediately.

 

 

 

