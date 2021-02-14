Menu

Health

Alberta Health reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths Sunday, including health-care worker

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted February 14, 2021 6:05 pm
Click to play video 'How fast have COVID-19 variants spread in Alberta?' How fast have COVID-19 variants spread in Alberta?
The first case of a COVID-19 variant of concern was detected in Alberta in late December and case numbers have continued to climb since. Lauren Pullen has a breakdown of how fast variants have spread in Alberta and what experts say this could mean in the fight against COVID-19.

Alberta Health recorded 284 new COVID-19 cases and five more deaths from the disease on Sunday.

The province now has 5,215 active cases, 121,829 recoveries and 1,780 deaths.

As of Sunday, the Calgary zone has 2,022 active cases, the Edmonton zone has 1,453, the North zone has 735, the Central zone has 678 and the South zone has 321. There are six active cases in an unknown zone.

There are currently 351 people in hospital, with 60 of them in intensive care.

The 284 new cases resulted from 7,972 tests, meaning a provincial positivity rate of 3.7 per cent, according to Dr. Deena Hinshaw.

Story continues below advertisement

The province said 145,841 vaccine doses were administered by Feb. 13.

A postal worker wears a mask to protect from COVID-19 while out delivering mail in Edmonton, Alta., on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020.
A postal worker wears a mask to protect from COVID-19 while out delivering mail in Edmonton, Alta., on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Deaths

Alberta Health said the five deaths reported Sunday all had comorbidities:

  • A man in his 50s who was a health-care worker in the Edmonton zone.
  • A man in his 60s in the Edmonton zone.
  • A woman in her 70s in the Edmonton zone.
  • A man in his 90s linked to the outbreak at Lynwood Capital Care in the Edmonton zone.
  • A man in his 80s in the Calgary zone.

“My condolences go to their families, friends and anyone mourning the loss of a loved one today,” Hinshaw tweeted.

