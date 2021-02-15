3 charged with 1st-degree murder after 23-year-old Brampton man shot in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say three people are facing multiple charges, including first-degree murder, in connection with a recent shooting that left a 23-year-old Brampton man dead.

Investigators said Michael Opong Berchie was one of two people in a vehicle near the intersection of Sage Avenue and Lawrence Avenue West, east of Caledonia Road, at around 9:45 p.m. on Feb. 8 when it was alleged gunshots were fired.

Berchie was the only occupant who was shot. He was taken to a trauma centre where he later died.

At the time, police said two suspects in dark-coloured clothing were reported to have sped away in a light-coloured, four-door, compact SUV on Lawrence Avenue West toward Dufferin Street.

READ MORE: Father reflects after son shot and killed in Toronto

In an update Monday afternoon, officers said three suspects were arrested in Toronto on Saturday in connection with the shooting.

Story continues below advertisement

The statement said 24-year-old Kevon Shemar Foo, 21-year-old Day Juan Francis and 21-year-old Jasanthan Kandiah were all charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and discharging a firearm with intent. Officers said they appeared in a Toronto court on Sunday.

After the co-accused were arrested, police said they also executed several search warrants as a part of the investigation.

At a home in the Kipling Avenue and Steeles Avenue West area on Sunday, investigators said an AK-47 rifle and multiple rounds of ammunition were seized.

Read more: 2 men dead after separate evening shootings in Toronto

The update from investigators also said 20-year-old Jessica Madeleine Roy was arrested and charged with three counts of careless storage of ammunition, two counts of possession of a prohibited device, careless storage of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized and possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition. Police said she was set to appear in a Toronto court on Monday.

In an interview with Global News on Tuesday, Berchie’s father, Samuel Berchie, remembered his son as someone who was helpful and thinking about the next steps in his quest to pursue a career in business.

“He was a very good son. He was very helpful,” he said at the time.

Story continues below advertisement

“He was a fantastic son. He was a very nice, calm guy and (he) was looking forward to the future. Tweet This

“He’s the kind of person that doesn’t go out often.”

Samuel said his son was the youngest of three siblings and graduated from the University of Toronto in 2020 with a bachelor of commerce. Samuel said Michael worked part-time and was actively looking for additional work.

“Even if he didn’t find a job, he wanted to continue with the education,” Samuel said, adding Michael was thinking about pursuing a master’s degree or a PhD.

A GoFundMe crowdfunding campaign was launched to help Michael’s family with funeral expenses and as of Monday afternoon, approximately $42,000 was raised.

Anyone with information or anyone in the area with video camera footage was asked to call the homicide squad at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

— With files from Catherine McDonald

0215 13:32 Homcd #8/2021, Lawrence Ave W & Sage Ave, Michael Opong B…, Four Ppl Arr. https://t.co/s4613TpU86 — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) February 15, 2021

Advertisement