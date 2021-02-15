Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Air Force squadron medevacs injured sailors 450 km off St. John’s coast

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted February 15, 2021 2:19 pm
The Royal Canadian Air Force received information mid-last week that there has been an injury on a tanker vessel coming across the Atlantic.
The Royal Canadian Air Force received information mid-last week that there has been an injury on a tanker vessel coming across the Atlantic. JRCC / Twitter

Two injured sailors on a foreign ship were medevaced by the Royal Canadian Air Force last weekend in a mission that lasted several hours.

Tasked by the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre (JRCC) in Halifax, the Air Force received information mid-last week that there had been an injury on a vessel coming across the Atlantic.

Daniel Noonan, aircraft commander at the 103 Squadron in Gander, tells Global News the vessel was at first out of reach.

“There was an injured sailor, so we waited for them to get within range in order to medivac them to and bring them to St. John’s.”

Read more: Eight years after boy’s death, N.L. announces terms of search and rescue inquiry

RCAF got the call Saturday morning that the vessel, travelling from Europe to New York, was in range.

Story continues below advertisement

The squadron then deployed to get the injured sailors, Noonan says.

“It was challenging, but we do this training fairly often … Our team was very well prepared for it.”

Noonan says while conditions were harsh, having daylight helped.

Trending Stories

“Sea state at the time was about six to eight metres and winds closing down to 40 knots,” he says.

Noonan says there were five crew members on board, including two pilots, a flight engineer who operated the hoist, and two techs who go down to the vessel.

The 184-metre oil tanker was located around 450 km from St. John’s at the time of the mission.

Read more: N.S. RCMP to resume aerial activity for 5 missing fishermen

Story continues below advertisement

The injured sailors, who were not Canadian, were in stable condition Noonan says.

“But the injuries were serious enough that it required to medivac them as soon as possible.”

Having rescue missions that far away happens occasionally throughout the year. But this is the second one this year.

“In fact, one similar distance not even a week ago where a helicopter had to go … and get an injured sailor off another vessel,” he says.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
St. John'sNLJRCCganderJoint Rescue Coordination CentreRescue missionmedivacJRCC Halifax103 SquadronDaniel NoonanInjured sailors
Flyers
More weekly flyers