N.S. RCMP to resume aerial activity for 5 missing fishermen

The RCMP said it will resume aerial activity for the five missing fishermen from the Chief Williams Saulis fishing vessel on Monday.

RCMP Air Services said the search will include approximately 100 kilometres of coastline from Digby Gut to Harbourville by helicopter.

In the meantime, the Nova Scotia RCMP and the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team (URT) are currently in the planning stages to partner with the Canadian Coast Guard to provide a platform to assist in recovery efforts which will include sonar exploration.

“RCMP will share an expected date for this activity once known,” police said in a statement.

The Nova Scotia RCMP will be providing the public with updates and information on the search for the missing fishermen.

The 15-metre vessel foundered northeast of Digby on Dec. 15 amid three-metre waves pushed by 40 km/h gusts and an unusually high tide.

–With a file from Karla Renic

