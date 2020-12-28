Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

N.S. RCMP to resume aerial activity for 5 missing fishermen

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted December 28, 2020 12:14 pm
(Top L to R) Aaron Cogswell, Charles Roberts, Daniel Forbes, Geno Francis, Leonard Gabriel and Michael Drake were the crew onboard the Chief William Saulis, a scallop dragger that is believed to have sunk while operating off the coast of Nova Scotia.
(Top L to R) Aaron Cogswell, Charles Roberts, Daniel Forbes, Geno Francis, Leonard Gabriel and Michael Drake were the crew onboard the Chief William Saulis, a scallop dragger that is believed to have sunk while operating off the coast of Nova Scotia. Facebook, Background photo courtesy of Katherine Bickford

The RCMP said it will resume aerial activity for the five missing fishermen from the Chief Williams Saulis fishing vessel on Monday.

RCMP Air Services said the search will include approximately 100 kilometres of coastline from Digby Gut to Harbourville by helicopter.

READ MORE: RCMP say search for missing scallop boat to resume after holidays

In the meantime, the Nova Scotia RCMP and the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team (URT) are currently in the planning stages to partner with the Canadian Coast Guard to provide a platform to assist in recovery efforts which will include sonar exploration.

“RCMP will share an expected date for this activity once known,” police said in a statement.

Trending Stories

The Nova Scotia RCMP will be providing the public with updates and information on the search for the missing fishermen.

Story continues below advertisement

The 15-metre vessel foundered northeast of Digby on Dec. 15 amid three-metre waves pushed by 40 km/h gusts and an unusually high tide.

–With a file from Karla Renic

Click to play video 'HMCS Toronto crews returns early after 191 days at sea' HMCS Toronto crews returns early after 191 days at sea
HMCS Toronto crews returns early after 191 days at sea
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nova Scotia RCMPSearch and RescueRecoveryRCMP Underwater Recovery Teammissing fishermenFishing VesselRecovery OperationAerial searchChief Williams SaulisRCMP Air Services
Flyers
More weekly flyers