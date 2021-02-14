Regina’s Sikh community is making sure over 150 women in shelters have a Valentine

Send this page to someone via email

Over 150 women in Regina shelter will receive gifts full of baked treats, chocolates and essential care items this Valentine’s Day thanks to Regina’s Sikh community.

“We wanted to help out the community. That’s part of our Sikh values. We want to treat everybody equal, so that there’s no difference between men and women. That’s what the message we are going for is,” said Shaizinder Kaur, director with the Regina chapter of the World Sikh Organization of Canada.

The packages, which include tooth brushes, soap, hand sanitizer and more, come with a handwritten card.

“We had students at Harbour Landing School make the cards. I like to engage kids in this so that they understand that not everybody is as fortunate as they are,” Kaur said.

“They are very thoughtful. Those cards they make make my day. When I look at at them and see the passion they have to serve the community – I don’t have words to describe it.”

Since 2012, the World Sikh Organization of Canada has put on the event, formally known as “One Billion Rising” at cities across the country.

The name is meant to symbolize the number of women who are assaulted or abused in their lifetimes.

This is the fourth year the Regina Sikh community is taking part in the event.

This time, they’re donating to YWCA Regina and the Regina Transition House.