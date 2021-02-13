Alberta’s active COVID-19 continue to decline as province records 15 deaths, 305 cases Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta announced 15 new COVID-19 deaths Saturday as active cases and hospitalizations continued on a downward trend.

The province added 305 new cases of the disease but also recorded 425 new recoveries. Active cases now sit at 5,271, down by a net of 136 since Friday.

The positive cases came from 8,070 tests, Dr. Deena Hinshaw said on Twitter Saturday.

Here is a summary of today’s #COVID19AB numbers: Over the last 24 hrs we have identified 305 new cases and completed 8,070 tests. Our positivity rate is 3.8%. (1/4) — Dr. Deena Hinshaw (@CMOH_Alberta) February 13, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

There are now 359 people in hospital with COVID-19, 64 of whom are in intensive care.

Alberta has so far confirmed 171 cases of COVID-19 variants, 164 of which were the U.K. variant and seven cases of the South African variant.

The province updates variant case numbers on weekdays.

According to Saturday’s update, there were an additional 3,725 doses of COVID-19 vaccinations administered in Alberta Friday.

1:33 Alberta records highest jump in number of new COVID-variant cases, testing numbers go back to beginning of February Alberta records highest jump in number of new COVID-variant cases, testing numbers go back to beginning of February

The 15 deaths that Alberta recorded Saturday bring the total fatalities in the province to 1,775.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The deaths announced Saturday included four that occurred in December but had not yet been reported by the province. The rest of the deaths took place between Feb. 6 and Feb. 12.

Story continues below advertisement

There were six deaths in Edmonton zone, six in Calgary zone, two in South zone, and one in North zone.

There were five deaths connected to the Hardisty Care Centre in Edmonton zone: two men in their 80s, a man in his 70s, a woman in her 90s, and a woman in her 80s. All five who were connected to that outbreak are believed to have had comorbidities.

Also in Edmonton zone, a woman in her 90s who was not connected to any outbreaks, but who was believed to have pre-existing conditions, died.

In Calgary zone, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 90s linked to the outbreak at Sagewood AgeCare died. Both had comorbidities, Alberta Health said.

Three other deaths at care homes in Calgary were recorded: a woman in her 70s at the Bethany outbreak, a man in his 90s at the United Active Living Garrison Green outbreak.

Also in Calgary zone, a woman and a man in their 60s died. The woman was believed to have had pre-existing conditions.

Two deaths occurred in South zone: a man in his 80s connected to the outbreak at The View and a woman in her 70s who was not in care. Both cases were believe to have comorbidities.

Story continues below advertisement

A woman in her 80s with comorbidities died in North zone.

Stay safe this long weekend as you’re celebrating Lunar New Year, Valentine’s Day and Family Day. Don’t give COVID-19 the chance to spread. Connect with family, friends and loved ones online or meet outdoors with no more than 10 ppl and stay 2m apart. (4/4) — Dr. Deena Hinshaw (@CMOH_Alberta) February 13, 2021

Hinshaw also reminded Albertans to stay safe through the long weekend by sticking to outdoor gatherings, which are permitted with up to ten people with social distancing.

Advertisement