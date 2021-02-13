Extreme cold warning reissued for Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada reissued an extreme cold warning for Calgary on Saturday around 10:30 a.m. after the previous one was dropped on Friday morning.

The agency said: “Extremely cold wind chill values below minus 40 will continue this weekend.”

Environment Canada explained that cold air continues to envelop Alberta.

“This prolonged cold snap is expected to end Monday,” it said.

As of Saturday, all of Alberta was under an extreme cold warning.

The weather agency reminded people to dress warmly, adding: “If it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside.”

Environment Canada issues extreme cold warnings when freezing temperatures or wind chill values create an “elevated risk to health such as frostbite and hypothermia.”

